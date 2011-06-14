Daniel Sedin Says Canucks Are ‘Going to Win Game 7’

Guaranteeing victory is all the rage these days in sports, so naturally someone is guaranteeing (or at the very least predicting) a Game 7 win in the Stanley Cup Final. However, the source of that bold prediction is a bit of a surprise.

Canucks forward Daniel Sedin forecasted Vancouver would indeed win Wednesday's Game 7 against the Bruins in Vancouver.

"We're going to win Game 7," Sedin told the Vancouver Sun following the Canucks' Game 7 loss to the Bruins.

Sedin, and twin brother Henrik, have had a rough series, something that was personified in Game 6 when Bruins forward Brad Marchand gave Daniel a couple of punches to the head. Daniel did nothing to retaliate, essentially just wearing the punches.

"He didn't say anything. He was just kind of taking it," Marchand said after the game. "He didn't say anything before [the scrum]. He was just there."

Marchand also added that he threw the punches simply because he "felt like it."