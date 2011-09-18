Kyle Weiland to Start Monday on Short Rest, Erik Bedard to Make Return Tuesday

Kyle Weiland will start the opener of a doubleheader against Baltimore on Monday, followed by John Lackey in the nightcap and Erik Bedard on Wednesday, Terry Francona announced.

Weiland threw just 61 pitches in Thursday's start against Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Bedard, who has been out with a lat strain, got through a bullpen session OK on Saturday and was deemed well enough to start for the first time since Sept. 3.

Josh Beckett will start the series and regular season home finale against the Orioles on Wednesday. Thursday is an off day, after which Jon Lester is expected to start the opener in New York.

However, Francona has not mapped things out beyond the Beckett start, and reserves the right to change some things around.

"I don't know. I really don't know," Francona said of the rotation beyond the Baltimore set. "There was some thought to pitching Bedard the first game tomorrow, but we really wanted to talk to him a little bit more to see if another day after throwing that side will be to his benefit, which he thought it was, so that's kind of why we were waiting.

"Weiland had thrown 61 pitches so he was fine to come back, either way. He had known before, potentially, what was going on. Actually, all the pitchers did. I have no idea [beyond that]. We have to see how long Erik stays out there. There's a lot of things going on. We have a day off, too."

Because of Weiland's limited workload in his last start, he will at least get the chance to go as deep as he can Monday afternoon. That may not be the case with Bedard. The oft-injured lefty will be watched very closely.

"[He'll be] normal as in getting people out, I hope. I don't know about staying out there for 100 pitches," Francona said. "I don't know. We'll have to see. That may be a little bit of a reach. The one thing we need to do, and we told Erik this, we need to respect our guys' health and things like that, and we will."