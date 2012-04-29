Red Sox Legends, Fenway Park’s 100th Anniversary Bring to Mind Grantland Rice’s Famous Poem ‘Game Called’



Fenway Park has 100 years and countless memories under its belt, but the ballpark simply never gets old.

Ask most Red Sox fans about Fenway, and their favorite moments and enthusiasm run wide and deep. Generation after generation continue to soak up the park's old-time baseball feel.

The result of this year's 100th anniversary game wasn't exactly what Boston fans were hoping for, with the hometown team losing to New York, but the celebration added to the park's list of special moments. Players of past and present gathered on the field prior to the contest, paying homage to what still stands as "America's Most Beloved Ballpark."

One couldn't help but be reminded of the Grantland Rice poem "Game Called" as the Sox legends stood side by side on the infield. Those players truly wore the jersey with honor, and showed throughout their careers that win or lose, they were going to play the game with dignity.