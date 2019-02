NBC's coverage of the Summer Games hasn't left a lot of people happy.

In addition to the widespread outcry about the network's use of tape delay and the explosion of #NBCfail on Twitter every time the network bungles another moment, Comedy Central's favorite hosts are now jumping into the fray.

Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert both poked fun at the Opening Ceremony and NBC's coverage on their shows this week.

Check out the videos below to see what they had to say.