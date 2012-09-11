Mark Teixeira to Miss Red Sox Series, Likely Rest of Regular Season With Calf Strain

NEW YORK — Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira is expected to be sidelined for 10 days to two weeks, missing most of the rest of the regular season.

Teixeira returned to the lineup Saturday in Baltimore, his first appearance since Aug. 27, and reinjured his calf on the final play of the game when diving into first base. While he appeared to beat the ball and avoid a game-ending double play, he was called out by umpire Jerry Meals.

Teixeira was examined Monday by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad, and an MRI showed an irritation of his grade 1 left calf strain.

Click here to see a video of Teixeira's headfirst slide>>