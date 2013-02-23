MLB

Former NFL Quarterback Josh Booty Beats Out Doug Flutie to Win Non-Roster Invite to Diamondbacks Spring Training

by on Sat, Feb 23, 2013 at 10:09AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former major league infielder Josh Booty has won a reality television show by throwing the best knuckleball, and will go to spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Booty is set to report to camp Friday with a non-roster invitation.

The show on the MLB Network was called “The Next Knuckler.” Booty met Thursday with Diamondbacks announcer Tom Candiotti, a longtime knuckleballer in the majors.

The 37-year-old Booty played 13 games for the Marlins from 1996-98. He also played quarterback at LSU.

Booty was among five former college quarterbacks in the competition. His brother, John David Booty, was joined by Doug Flutie, David Greene and Ryan Perrilloux.

Photo via Facebook/Josh Booty

