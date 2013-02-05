Watch Ravens Super Bowl Victory Parade Live Stream (Video)

Ravens fans are ready to rock.

Just two days after the winning the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Ravens will parade through the streets of Baltimore, traveling south from City Hall on Commerce Street to Pratt and Howard streets before ending at M&T Bank Stadium, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The parade will end in a celebration at the stadium about 12:30 p.m. ET, “featuring celebrity entertainers,” according to The Sun.

“It’s Ravens players, the Ravens band, Ravens cheerleaders, Ravens coaches and the Ravens mascot,” Tracy Baskerville, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, told The Sun. “And confetti. Of course, you can’t have any event without confetti.”

