Kyle Van Noy reportedly will remain in the AFC.

Van Noy on Thursday re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal, as first reported by Pat McAfee on the “Pat McAfee Show.” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport issued a follow-up report and said the two-year deal is worth $9 million with incentives up to $1 million per year.

The 33-year-old pass-rusher started the 2023 campaign without a job before he joined the Ravens three weeks into the season.

Van Noy proceeded to play 14 games (three starts) and contributed a career-high nine sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Van Noy spent four-plus seasons with the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls during his tenure. After Bill Belichick acquired Van Noy midway through the 2016 season, the BYU product recorded 15.5 sacks in 44 games with New England. Van Noy returned to the Patriots in 2021 after one year with the Miami Dolphins.