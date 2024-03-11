The Patriots were unable to come to a contract agreement with Mike Onwenu prior to the NFL’s legal tampering period, and now New England’s starting offensive tackle will hear from other interested suitors.

It’s expected that Onwenu, one of the top tackles in free agency, will have a robust market.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi reported Monday morning, roughly 30 minutes before the noon ET legal tampering window opened, that the Titans, Giants, Ravens and Commanders are among those believed to be interested in Onwenu.

Mike Onwenu will be a very popular man when the clock strikes 12, per multiple league sources. Titans, Giants, Ravens and Commanders among those believed to be involved. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 11, 2024

Onwenu hitting the open market doesn’t necessarily mean he will leave New England. The Patriots could match an offer he receives and ultimately re-sign the 2020 sixth-round steal. The Patriots brass said during the NFL Scouting Combine that retaining Onwenu was a priority for them.

However, with Onwenu able to listen to other offers, it could prove to be more difficult to bring him back to Foxboro, Mass.