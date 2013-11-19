Houston Astros’ Struggles Mocked by Question on Jeopardy (Photo)

The Houston Astros have been the butt of many jokes because of their inability to win, and now even an intellectually charged game show is poking a little fun at the struggling franchise.

On a recent episode of Jeopardy!, the answer to a question made reference to the year’s worst team in baseball.

Even the folks at Jeopardy go hard on the Astros. Do you know the correct response? #fb http://t.co/EydhnlQLRE —

Cody Stoots (@Cody_Love) November 18, 2013

We’re sure Darrell Hammond‘s impersonation of Sean Connery on Saturday Night Live’s Celebrity Jeopardy! could have come up with a pretty good answer to this one, but the correct answer was a blowout preventer.

The jokes write themselves with the Lastros, who lost a franchise-high 111 games last season and allowed 848 runs. The team gets the last laugh this season, though, because the 2013 squad was the most profitable team in Major League Baseball history.