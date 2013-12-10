College Football

Rice Football Team Goes Nuts in Locker Room After Earning Bid to Liberty Bowl (Video)

by on Tue, Dec 10, 2013 at 11:46AM

The Rice Owls are headed to the Liberty Bowl, and they could not be more excited.

A longtime college football doormat, the Owls knocked off Marshall to claim the Conference USA championship on Saturday, their first outright league title since 1957. A Liberty Bowl representative visited the team after the game to extend an invitation to take on Mississippi State in Memphis on New Year’s Eve, setting off a raucous celebration in the Rice locker room.

The Liberty is hardly a marquee bowl game and probably didn’t elicit nearly as jubilant a reaction from the Mississippi State players, but don’t expect us to knock Rice’s enthusiasm. After all, this is a team that snapped a 45-year bowl drought just seven years ago and is currently enjoying only the third 10-win season in the program’s 112-year history.

Party on, Owls.

Check out the celebration in the video below.

