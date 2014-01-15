Parent Pulls Knife On Middle School Wrestling Coach Following Match

Two men were arrested following a middle school wrestling match on Saturday after the two got into a heated fight.

John Dickson, a volunteer wrestling coach at Porter Middle School in Indian Trail, N.C., reportedly attacked Kenneth Kelly, a parent from Marvin Ridge Middle School, after an area wrestling match at a local middle school, according to NBC Charlotte. Dickson approached Kelly while he was in his car and got a little more than he had bargained for when Kelly pulled a knife on him, according to the report.

After talking with witnesses, police arrested Dickson and charged him with assault, while Kelly was charged with pulling a knife during the altercation. Captain Ronnie Whitaker of the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the weapon wasn’t used during the fight.

“It’s very disappointing to have parents acting like this and resort to fighting,” Whitaker said.

Dickson was removed from his involvement with the Porter Middle School wrestling club, according to the report.

