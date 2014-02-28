Gerald Wallace Done For Season With Knee, Ankle Injuries

BOSTON — If you’re able-bodied and can hit a jump shot, you had better keep your phone on. The Boston Celtics might need to give you a call to ask you to play soon.

Another one has possibly bitten the dust for the Celtics, as coach Brad Stevens told reporters at practice Friday that Gerald Wallace has been playing with bone spurs in his ankle and also has a torn meniscus in his knee. The ankle has been a season-long issue, but the knee could require season-ending surgery, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge later confirmed Wallace is “done for the year.”

Wallace joins a growing list of injured Celtics players, with Jared Sullinger and Avery Bradley already out. Sullinger is expected to play Saturday against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a concussion last Friday in Los Angeles, while Bradley is progressing well but won’t be re-evaluated until next week. Vitor Faverani also needs a second opinion on his tweaked knee.

The injuries contributed to the Celtics’ decision to sign D-Leaguer Chris Babb from the Maine Red Claws to a 10-day contract on Friday. If Sullinger is not available Saturday, the Celtics’ bench will consist of Chris Johnson, Phil Pressey, Joel Anthony and Babb.