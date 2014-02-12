Swedish Player Scores Amazing Goal In AHL Skills Competition (Video)

Charles Bertrand doesn’t play for an NHL team, but his goal at the AHL All-Stars Skills Competition on Tuesday was one of the best you’ll see this year.

A member of the Swedish Hockey League’s Färjestad BK, Bertrand showed off some impressive stick skills to score his goal, going between the legs and then back through them before finishing with a back handed flick.

While the AHL All-Stars ended up beating the Swedes in the competition, it was an empty win after Bertrand’s highlight-worthy goal. Watch video of his impressive finish below, with a stick tap to Deadspin.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/TheAHL