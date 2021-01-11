Boston Pride’s Hayley Moore Named AHL’s VP Of Hockey Operations

Hayley Moore has done a lot for The Boston Pride, and now she will be taking her experience to the American Hockey League.

The AHL on Monday announced Moore, the Pride team president, as the league’s next vice president on hockey operations. Chief executive officer Scott Howson was impressed by her “extensive experience,” and is excited for what she will bring to the table.

“Hayley has extensive experience at every level of hockey, and will provide outstanding leadership in her role with the American Hockey League,” Howson said, via the AHL. “On behalf of our Board of Governors, I am pleased and excited to welcome her to the AHL.”

Moore will stay with the Pride through their upcoming NWHL season in Lake Placid, and will join the AHL after the conclusion Feb. 9.

“My career has been fueled by a passion for development, so I am thrilled to be joining the American Hockey League, the premier development hockey league in the world,” Moore said in a statement. “For this enormous opportunity, I want to thank Scott Howson and the AHL’s Board of Governors, and I look forward to working with everyone in the league. I also want to acknowledge the owners, players and staff of the Boston Pride, and my colleagues at the NWHL. I am immensely proud to have been a part of the league for its first six seasons.”

The NWHL season kicks off Jan. 23, and the Isobel Cup semifinals and Final will air on NBC Sports in February.

