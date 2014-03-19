Report: Michael Vick To Visit New York Jets Over Weekend

The New York Jets could be embroiled in a quarterback controversy this season.

The Jets are hosting Michael Vick on a free-agent visit this weekend, a source told NJ.com. It’s Vick’s first official visit since he hit the open market as the top quarterback in free agency.

Vick would look to dethrone current Jets starter Geno Smith, who threw for 3,046 yards with 12 touchdowns and 21 interception in 2013, his rookie season. The Jets went 8-8 with Smith at the helm.

Vick beat out Nick Foles last season for the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting spot before injuring his hamstring in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Foles took the starting job and would not relinquish it after Vick healed. Vick threw for 1,215 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in 2013.

The Jets still have quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Matt Simms on the roster. Sanchez missed all of last season with a shoulder injury that he suffered during the preseason.

