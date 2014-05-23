Colts Owner Jim Irsay Charged With Two Misdemeanors From March Arrest

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been formally charged with two misdemeanor counts stemming from his arrest in March.

Hamilton County prosecutors said Friday that Irsay had been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in the body. An affidavit says Irsay was driving under the influence of oxycodone and/or hydrocodone.

Irsay thanked the prosecutor’s office for its review. Colts spokesman Avis Roper declined immediate comment.

Irsay was arrested near his home with $29,000 in cash and bottles of prescription drugs in his vehicle. He later sought treatment.

Irsay acknowledged in 2002 that he had become dependent on painkillers after several years of orthopedic operations but said he had overcome the problem.