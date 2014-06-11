Yoenis Cespedes Guns Down Runner At Home Plate From Warning Track (Video)

Yasiel Puig isn’t the only California ballplayer with a cannon for an arm.

Oakland A’s left fielder Yoenis Cespedes proved Tuesday night that he can really gun ’em down, too, nailing Los Angeles Angels baserunner Howie Kendrick at home plate with an absolutely perfect throw.

Your browser does not support iframes.

That play took place during the eighth inning of a tie game between the American League West rivals, with the Angels deciding to send Kendrick all the way around from first after Cespedes bobbled a Mike Trout base hit. Cespedes’ throw — which reached catcher Derek Norris on the fly from about 315 feet away — was in time to nab Kendrick, though, and kept the score knotted at 1.

Trout advanced to third on the play, but Luke Gregerson got Josh Hamilton to ground out to end the inning. The scoreboard remained unchanged for another six innings until Collin Cowgill finally won it for the Angels with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 14th. Your browser does not support iframes.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@MLB