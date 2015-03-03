Chicago-Area Museum To Give Away DeLorean If Cubs Win World Series

If the Cubs win the World Series this season, Chicagoans will party like it’s 1908. One lucky fan might even do so literally, thanks to his new time machine.

The Volo Auto Museum outside Chicago will give away a 1981 DeLorean, just like the one used by Marty and Doc in the “Back to the Future” movies, if the Cubs win it all in 2015. Any visitor to the museum is automatically eligible to enter the contest, according to WPVI-TV, with museum director Brian Grams telling the station, “We’ll take entries through the end of the baseball season — either until the Cubs are out, or until they win.”

A contest winner will be drawn regardless of the Cubs’ fortunes. If the team ends up defying the second movie’s prediction and fails to win the championship, the contestant instead receives a hover board prop.

This could be exactly what the long-suffering Cubs needed. Their road to a World Series title is 107 years in the making, but with 1.21 gigawatts of power in their flux capacitor, that drought should be coming to an end.

