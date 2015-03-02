James Harden Kicks LeBron James In Groin During Minor Tussle (Video)

James Harden and LeBron James likely aren’t getting dinner together any time soon.

Two of the best players in the NBA, Harden and James had a classic matchup Sunday afternoon in Houston with Harden’s Rockets edging out James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. The two players battled hard for the win, and that led to one awkward encounter late in the third quarter.

Harden and James both went for a loose ball in the final minutes of the third, and Harden apparently got a little too caught up in the moment. After falling to the ground while battling for the ball, Harden gave LeBron a kick in the, uh, groin region. It was no Dennis Rodman kick, but it certainly sent the message.

Harden was given a Flagrant-1, which allowed him to stay in the game.

“Obviously that’s not a basketball play,” James said after the game, according to ESPN.com. “Obviously, the league will probably take a look at it. I have no idea why he would do that, but two competitors just trying to go at it, and he won this one.”

Harden, as you might expect, downplayed the incident.

“He’s a very good friend off the court,” he said, according to ESPN.com. “Obviously it’s a battle and just trying to win a basketball game. Just competition against one of the best players in the world.”

Things somehow got worse for James, too. He went to the free-throw line late in the game with a chance to give his team the lead but missed both free throws.

Thumbnail photo via Pat Sullivan/The Associated Press