Charles Barkley On Ex-Agent Lance Luchnick: ‘I’d Blow His Damn Brains Out’

Charles Barkley isn’t exactly known for being the most eloquent man on Earth, and he’s no stranger to being criticized for the things he says.

But the 11-time NBA All-Star hit an all-time low Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Barkley and Patrick got into a discussion about how he used to accept money from agents, and the “Inside the NBA” analyst recalled one particularly bad agent, Lance Luchnick, whom he said stole all the money he was supposed to be investing for Barkley. But when it came to speaking about how he feels about Luchnick now, Barkley said something regrettable.

“Probably the only mistake I made was I didn’t sign with one of those three agents,” Barkley said. “I ended up signing with a scumbag agent, and I don’t want to mention his name — Lance Luchnick — he stole all my money, he’s a scumbag. If I see him this day, I’d blow his damn brains out. I hate that SOB.”

Patrick tried to dig Barkley out of that hole, telling him he didn’t really mean he’d shoot Luchnick, but Barkley insisted that’s exactly what he meant.

What Luchnick allegedly did was awful, but Barkley took it way too far in this situation. And while it’s never good to say you’re going to shoot someone, Barkley’s statement was particularly bad this week, as it came just two days after two Virginia journalists were shot and killed during a live broadcast.

We have a feeling there’ll be an apology from Barkley somewhere in the very near future.

