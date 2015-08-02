Patriots Training Camp Observations: Tarell Brown, Aaron Dobson Shine

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a front-runner for the New England Patriots’ No. 4 receiver role.

Aaron Dobson has made a positive impression through four days of training camp after a lost sophomore season. Dobson made the best play of the day Sunday, when he leaped in the air and caught a pass over Malcolm Butler during 11-on-11 drills from Tom Brady. Butler had great coverage, but Dobson made the better play.

Dobson has been a dependable receiver throughout camp for Brady and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He appears to have taken a giant leap since his rookie season and is making the most of his opportunities with Brandon LaFell out injured.

— Brady was 11 of 15 in 11-on-11 drills and 6 of 8 in 7-on-7s.

— Garoppolo took one set of first-team reps over Brady. He went 7 of 10 in 11-on-11s and 5 of 7 in 7-on-7s.

— Veteran cornerback Tarell Brown is standing out after being signed over the summer. Wearing No. 9, he’s returning punts and making plays in the secondary. He prevented passes to Brian Tyms and Aaron Dobson in 3-on-3 drills. He got the best of Josh Boyce in 1-on-1s.

— Tyms is struggling so far in training camp. He also was beat by Malcolm Butler in 3-on-3s, Logan Ryan in 11-on-11s and Brown and Darryl Roberts in 7-on-7s.

— Linebacker Jamie Collins made a nice pass deflection during 11-on-11 goal-line drills over tight end Scott Chandler. The Patriots’ offense went 3 of 4 against the defense in the goal-line drills, and Brady threw in some good-natured trash talk at the end. Running backs LeGarrette Blount and Jonas Gray scored touchdowns.

— Butler and wide receiver Julian Edelman are constantly battling during training camp. That should be great practice for Butler if the Patriots hope to start him this season. Edelman beat Butler 3 of 4 times during 1-on-1 drills. Edelman made a leaping grab on the fourth attempt and spun the ball by Butler’s fallen feet. Butler was all smiles about the play and celebration after practice, so there were no hard feelings.

— Shaq Mason and Tre’ Jackson are seeing the majority of reps at guard with Brady and the offense. That could change once Ryan Wendell returns from injury.

— Jonathan Freeny and James Morris appear to be the top backup linebackers with Dane Fletcher out.

— James White still appears to be the favorite for third-down reps. During a two-minute drill, White was with Brady and Dion Lewis was working with Garoppolo.

— Linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Xzavier Dickson remained in red non-contact jerseys Sunday.