Premier League Week 2 Review: Man City Title Favorite After Win Over Chelsea

The Premier League didn’t wait long to deliver the first major plot twist in the 2015-16 season.

Chelsea entered the campaign as the favorite to win this season’s Premier League title. That’s no longer the case after two games. Manchester City defeated Chelsea 3-0 on Sunday at Etihad Stadium, announcing itself as the team to beat at this early stage of the campaign.

The result was significant in itself, but the way Manchester City and Chelsea performed spoke volumes about their respective offseasons and the mood within the camps the summer vacation produced. Manchester City appears to have nailed its preseason preparations and transfer market activity. Chelsea still is searching for the winning formula it drank with abandon from last August through April.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, and much to Manchester City’s delight, the unforgiving Premier League calendar waits for no man or team, regardless of how special he or it is. Thirty-six rounds remain in the competition, and much can, and will, change between now and May 2016, but this is where we stand at this moment in time.

We react to each result below (home team listed first):

Friday, Aug. 14

Aston Villa 0 – 1 Manchester United

United’s sluggish, winning start to the season continued. The Red Devils’ performance wasn’t inspirational, but it was effective enough to claim three points on the road against well-organized, competitive Villa.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Southampton 0 – 3 Everton

Everton’s win shows the Toffees mean business after faltering both last season and in the first half of last weekend’s Premier League opener. As for Southampton, so much for the Saints’ miracle of a year ago. Their season will grow increasingly difficult when European commitments begin to strain the squad.

West Ham 1 – 2 Leicester City

West Ham missed a golden opportunity to start the season with six points, falling to a Leicester team that is surprising many with its explosive attack.

Swansea City 2 – 0 Newcastle

The Swans’ good start to the season continued. Watch out for Garry Monk’s team. They could surprise many in his third season in charge.

Sunderland 1 – 3 Norwich City

This result says more about Sunderland’s eternal malaise than it does Norwich City’s strength. Sunderland looks set for another relegation scrap. The Canaries’ win over the Black Cats will boost their fight for survival.

Tottenham 2 – 2 Stoke City

Tottenham had a comfortable lead its play didn’t necessarily warrant but blew it with a late collapse. Stoke City earned the point it didn’t necessarily deserve based on its performance in this game but merited a week prior (in the season-opening loss to Liverpool).

Watford 0 – 0 West Brom

The teams likely will be involved in a relegation fight this season. Both wasted chances to bank three points from a winnable game.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Arsenal

Olivier Giroud kicked off “Super Sunday” with a fine scissor-kick goal early on, as Arsenal began its anticipated title challenge with a win, albeit a week late.

Manchester City 3 – 0 Chelsea

Manchester City seized the tag of “title favorite” in the comprehensive win over Chelsea. Jose Mourinho called the outcome a “fake result,” although we’re not sure whether he really believes that.

Check out what happened at Etihad Stadium in our report and what it means for both teams in our verdict.

Monday, Aug. 17

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

The Reds host the Cherries in this week’s Monday night game. We’ll provide full coverage of the game, as we do whenever Liverpool plays.

Thumbnail photo via Rui Vieira/The Associated Press