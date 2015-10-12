Watch Astros Vs. Royals ALDS Game 4 Online (Live Stream)

The second elimination game of the American League Division Series is upon us.

The Houston Astros host the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of the ALDS early Monday afternoon, with a chance to advance to the American League Championship Series on the line. The squads split Games 1 and 2 in Kansas City, but Astros ace Dallas Keuchel shut down the Royals at home in Game 3 to give his team a two games-to-one series lead.

Kansas City will send right-hander Yordano Ventura to the mound at Minute Maid Park, while Houston will counter with righty Lance McCullers.

Here’s how to watch Astros-Royals online:

When: Monday, Oct. 12, at 1:07 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

