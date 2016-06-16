Watch Germany Vs. Poland Euro 2016 Group C Game Online (Live Stream)

Germany entered Euro 2016 as favorites to win the tournament, and nothing the defending World Cup champions have done so far has changed that.

The Germans take on Poland on Thursday in both nations’ second Group C game. The winner takes first place in the group standings with one match remaining.

Here’s how to watch Germany vs. Poland online.

When: Thursday, June 16 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images