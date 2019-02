At a time of heightened tensions over stadium posture, Noah Syndergaard has entered the conversation.

The New York Mets pitcher used Twitter on Wednesday to speak out against the wave at Major League ballparks. Syndergaard said it’s time to end the stadium spectacle.

Very happy we won….but I want the name and address of the person who started the "Wave" tonight. #banthewave #resisttheurge — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 31, 2016

Here you go Met Nation. Citi Field's latest SPSA (Syndergaard's Public Service Announcement) #banthewavehttps://t.co/6tDaRiPBtC — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 31, 2016

Syndergaard watched from the dugout as the Mets beat the Marlins 7-4 on Wednesday at Citi Field.

