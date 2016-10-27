Awesome Ken Griffey Jr. ‘MLB The Show 17’ Cover Revealed By Sony

Fans of an older generation remember Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. appearing on the covers of two classic baseball games for the Nintendo 64 console. Well, now a new generation of fans will have their own opportunity to own a game with the Hall of Fame outfielder on the cover and playable in the actual game.

Sony, via Twitter on Thursday, announced Griffey as its cover athlete for the upcoming edition of “MLB The Show.” The 2017 version releases on March 28 as a Playstation 4 exclusive.

The last games to feature Griffey on the cover were “Major League Baseball featuring Ken Griffey Jr.” and “Ken Griffey Jr.’s Slugfest.” Both were N64 exclusives.

