Daniel Cormier Burns ‘Cialis Boy’ Jon Jones Over Towel-Gate Remarks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One could say Daniel Cormier won twice Saturday night — once in the octagon and another time during his press conference.

After DC obliterated Anthony Johnson via submission at UFC 210, the light heavyweight champion unleashed a verbal flamethrower on his rival Jon Jones during the post-fight presser.

Jones said on Friday that Cormier holding on to a towel during his weigh-in was one of the “dirtiest” he’d ever seen in sports. Cormier wasted no time in bringing up a familiar analogy regarding the situation.

“It’s like you sit there and you take a table and you put a whole bunch of kitchen appliances, right?” Cormier started. “And at the end of one side there’s a pot and on the other side there’s a kettle. And that pot starts yelling, ‘You’re dirty,’ while you’re sitting there with a steroid needle.

“That’s my opinion on that. You sit there over there, pot, with your Cialis, or whatever that s— is called. Sit over there, pot, in detention. Cialis boy.”

Is it getting hot in here, or did Cormier just turn up the heat on this rivalry?

Jones, of course, was suspended for a year and had his interim belt stripped after a doping violation knocked him out of a UFC 200 title fight against Cormier.

With Jones scheduled to be reinstated in July, there’s no doubt we’ll hear these two chirp at each other in the coming months.

