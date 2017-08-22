Conor McGregor Isn’t Ruling Out 10-Second Knockout Of Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has high aspirations for his professional boxing debut.

Not only does the UFC champion believe he’ll defeat boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who owns a perfect 49-0 record, when the two lock horns Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor also believes he has a legitimate chance of knocking out Mayweather within 10 seconds of the first bell.

“I’m prepared to go the full 12 rounds with this man,” McGregor said in a sitdown interview with ESPN’s Hannah Storm. “But I am also prepared to knock him out in 10 seconds, and it would not surprise me if that happens. It wouldn’t be the first time.”

Storm pressed McGregor on the lofty claim, and The Notorious, whose fastest mixed martial arts knockout was a 13-second win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194, didn’t back down.

“I believe so,” McGregor said of a 10-second KO being a realistic possibility. “Size, reach, power, precision. All in my favor. I hit you, and you fall.”

