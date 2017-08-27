Conor McGregor Makes Bold Final Prediction Ahead Of Floyd Mayweather Fight

You can say a lot of things about Conor McGregor, but one thing you can’t say is that The Notorious lacks confidence.

Ahead of Saturday night’s superfight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas, the UFC superstar made one last prediction before the bout gets underway at T-Mobile Arena.

Conor McGregor has no doubt how this fight will end. pic.twitter.com/Grwv3QBWOZ — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2017

McGregor certainly is capable of living up to his prediction, as he is one of the best strikers in all of combat sports. However, Mayweather arguably is the greatest defensive fighter in this history of boxing, which has helped him amass a perfect 49-0 record over the course of his legendary career.

But if the Irishman manages to put Money on the mat and earn the upset victory, he’ll own a résumé unlike anyone else in the fight industry.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images