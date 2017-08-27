Report: Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Will Be Delayed Due To PPV Problems

Fans expected the much-anticipated boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to begin at 11:30 p.m. ET, or shortly after, but that won’t be the case.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer because of pay-per-view issues, ESPN reports.

ESPN's Sal Palantonio reporting that they are delaying Mayweather-McGregor fight to deal with PPV issues. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

They had two years to figure this out after delaying Mayweather-Pacquiao for the same reasons. Couldn't get it done. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

They are rebooting systems to see if they can solve PPV issues. Some carriers have told customers that HD feed is no longer an option. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2017

Even ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is having PPV problems.

We r in panic mode / Waited all day for PAY PER VIEW OF FIGHT / not getting it & we can't get anyone on the phone ! pic.twitter.com/oTnandYpHU — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 27, 2017

UFC Fight Pass sent out this tweet about two hours before ESPN’s report.

Due to overwhelming traffic you may be experiencing log in issues. This will be resolved shortly. — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) August 27, 2017

After waiting a long time for this fight, what’s an another hour?

