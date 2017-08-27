Report: Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Will Be Delayed Due To PPV Problems

Fans expected the much-anticipated boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to begin at 11:30 p.m. ET, or shortly after, but that won’t be the case.
We’ll have to wait a bit longer because of pay-per-view issues, ESPN reports.
Even ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is having PPV problems.
UFC Fight Pass sent out this tweet about two hours before ESPN’s report.
After waiting a long time for this fight, what’s an another hour?
Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images
