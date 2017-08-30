Dell Technologies Championship Odds: Dustin Johnson Favored At TPC Boston

Following a come-from-behind playoff victory last weekend at The Northern Trust, Dustin Johnson returns to action this weekend at the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship as a +700 favorite on the betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Johnson overcame a three-shot deficit entering Sunday’s final round to force a playoff, which he decided with a birdie on the first playoff hole to pay out on +1200 odds, against rival Jordan Spieth. That marks Johnson’s first victory since withdrawing from the Masters with a back injury, and cements his position at No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking heading into Friday morning’s tee-off at the 15th edition of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

After recording three early season wins, Johnson looked poised to continue the stellar play from his breakthrough 2016 season. However, Johnson struggled after skipping Augusta, cracking the top 10 just twice in his next 10 outings, and missed the cut twice including at this year’s U.S. Open.

Spieth will look to atone for last week’s loss to Johnson as he travels to Boston sporting strong +800 odds. The 24-year-old Texan has demonstrated consistency in the second half of the current campaign, finishing in the top two in four of his past eight appearances, including a victory at the British Open as a +1400 co-favorite. Spieth also has cracked 70 in six of his past nine rounds played, including all four rounds last weekend at The Northern Trust.

Hideki Matsuyama trails the favorites at +1400 along with Jason Day, followed by two-time tournament winner Rory McIlroy at odds of +1600 along with Rickie Fowler.

Matsuyama took a step back last weekend, missing the cut at The Northern Trust to end a stretch of three top-five finishes in four appearances, including a second-place finish at the U.S. Open and a victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as a +1800 wager.

McIlroy claimed a two-stroke victory at this event last year, when it was still known as the Deutsche Bank Championship, but has endured a difficult campaign in 2017, failing to finish better than fourth in 12 tournament appearances, including a 34th-place finish last weekend as a +1400 bet.

Fowler earned the win at the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship, and has claimed five top-five finishes in 14 tournament appearances since his last tour win as a +1600 wager at the 2017 Honda Classic. Day is winless on the season, but finished tied for fourth at this event a year ago.

Further down the list, Jon Rahm sits at +1800 on the odds to win the Dell Technologies Championship, followed by Paul Casey and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas at +2200.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images