Dodgers’ Rich Hill Loses Perfect Game, No-Hitter In Worst Possible Way

Rich Hill looked like he was well on his way to pitching a perfect game Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the baseball gods had other ideas.

The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander had a perfect game heading into the ninth inning. The game, however, was scoreless as the Dodgers’ offense had been stymied by the Pirates’ staff.

And that’s when the wheels came off.

Hill’s perfect game was lost when third baseman Logan Forsythe booted a groundball.

Oh no. Rich Hill lost his perfect game on this error by Logan Forsythe with 0 outs in the 9th inning. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/k8AtJvnN2D — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 24, 2017

But while Hill got out of the inning with his no-hitter still intact, the good feelings wouldn’t last.

The Dodgers didn’t score in the top of 10th inning, but Hill came back out to try and continue his bid at history in the bottom of the frame.

And that’s when the unthinkable happened.

Josh Harrison led off the bottom of the 10th with a walk-off solo home run, ending Hill’s bid at a no-hitter, and handing L.A. a heartbreaking loss.

Wow.

You can’t script sports.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images