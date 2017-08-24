PawSox To Host ‘Kyrie Irving Night’ At McCoy Stadium On Thursday

New Englanders won’t have to wait very long to welcome Kyrie Irving to Boston.

The Pawtucket Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate, will celebrate the newest member of the Boston Celtics when they host “Kyrie Irving Night” at McCoy Stadium on Thursday.

Fans are encouraged to show their Celtics pride at the ballpark, as anyone wearing green or rocking C’s gear will receive a free general admission ticket to tomorrow’s 7:05 p.m. ET game against the Buffalo Bison, per a PawSox press release.

The fun doesn’t end there, though. It was revealed Wednesday that Irving will wear No. 11 for the Celtics, so that number will hold extra significance Thursday. One lucky fan will find a green shamrock on his or her seat upon entering the ballpark, bestowing that fan with a prize pack for 11 complimentary flex tickets to the 2018 regular season at McCoy Stadium, 11 hot dogs, 11 free caps at the PawSox Baseball Store, and 11 baseballs autographed by various members of the PawSox.

It’s safe to say it’s going to be an exciting night in Pawtucket, R.I. on Thursday.

