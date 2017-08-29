Donate To Boston Bruins Foundation Helicopter Ball Drop To Win $5K And More

The Boston Bruins Foundation is excited to announce that it will be holding its first ever helicopter ball drop at its upcoming golf tournament. Each golf ball costs just $20 each and can be purchased at this link.

Here are Helicopter Golf Ball Drop rules and regulations:

–Purchasing a golf ball doesn’t allow you entry into the Boston Bruins Golf Tournament. You do not need to be at the event to win!

–The golf balls will be numbered individually and numbers will be assigned based on time of entry. We will email all participants their assigned numbers prior to the drop. The winning golf ball numbers will be available on our Facebook page immediately following the contest.

Two black golf balls will be placed in the bottom of the hole. Whichever golf ball is closest to the pin or the first one to enter the hole will be deemed the winner of $5,000. The second ball to enter the hole or the second closest to the hole will win two tickets to the Boston Bruins opening night game on Oct. 5. The third ball to enter the hole or the third closest to the hole will win an autographed Boston Bruins jersey.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images