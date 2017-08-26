Soccer

Manchester United Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch EPL Game Online

by on Sat, Aug 26, 2017 at 10:00AM
Soccer fans should expect plenty of goals scored when Manchester United host Leicester City in a Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United sits atop the league standings after a pair of 4-0 wins to start the season, while Leicester is 1-1-0 with five goals scored through two games.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Leicester City online.

When: Saturday, April 26 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

