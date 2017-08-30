MLB Rumors: Astros, Mystery Team Pursuing Tigers’ Justin Verlander

The Major League Baseball season has reached the stretch run, and teams still have a short amount of time to add keys players that can help them clinch their spot in the postseason.

Justin Verlander is by far the most intriguing name out there, and he just might be moved before the Aug. 31 deadline.

MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Tuesday, citing sources, that “trade interest in Verlander has increased this week,” with the Houston Astros and one unknown suitor in the hunt.

There is no doubt the Detroit Tigers ace could help a team like the Astros once they reach October, but the question is whether or not they are willing to pay the price for the former Cy Young Award winner.

The Tigers likely would demand a huge prospect haul for the 34-year-old, and there is the issue of Verlander’s contract, as the hard-throwing righty is owed $28 million for each of the next two seasons and has a $22 million vesting option for 2020.

But it might be worth it, as a pitcher of Verlander’s caliber often can carry a team to a World Series title by himself.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images