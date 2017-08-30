NFL Rumors: Jets Gauging Trade Interest For Running Back Matt Forte

The New York Jets are expected to be bad this season, so much so that 0-16 talk already has begun.

Part of the reason for all the pessimism surrounding the Jets is all the veterans they’ve lost in the offseason, and veteran running back Matt Forte might be next out the door in New York.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday on Forte’s future with the Jets.

#Jets have gauged trade market for RB Matt Forte, who’s healthy now, per sources. But it’d be very tough to move his $4M guaranteed salary. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2017

Forte ran for 813 with seven rushing touchdowns, while adding 30 receptions for 263 yards and another touchdown in 14 games last season. That’s pretty good production for a 31-year-old running back.

He wouldn’t be a bad addition for a playoff-caliber team lacking running back depth, and the Jets could use another draft pick as they continue to rebuild.

