NBA Rumors: Cavs, Celtics Have Until Wednesday To Finish Kyrie Irving Trade

The clock is ticking for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics to complete the megadeal for Kyrie Irving.

It almost has been a week since the Celtics agreed to acquire the star point guard in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round draft pick. But after Thomas’ physical raised some concerns for the Cavs, the deal reportedly has hit a rough patch.

And now the two teams reportedly are up against the clock to complete the deal, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com

“A Cavs source said the two sides need to reach a conclusion by Wednesday evening or mutually agree to extend the deadline,” Vardon wrote. “Though the Cavs could void the trade based on Thomas’ injury, a source with knowledge of Cleveland’s thinking still expected a deal to get done.”

Cleveland reportedly is seeking further compensation to finalize the trade, and apparently, will “inquire” about the availability of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, although the Cavs reportedly have yet to ask the Celtics for the final piece of the trade.

The Celtics reportedly are expected to “resist” any demand by the Cavaliers, meaning there is a possibility that the teams won’t be able to find common ground by the initial deadline and will have to agree to extend talks.

