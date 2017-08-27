NBA Rumors: Celtics Will ‘Resist’ Sweetening Trade For Kyrie Irving

The Boston Celtics made their final offer.

On Tuesday, the Celtics agreed to acquire star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick.

But the deal reportedly hit a snag when Thomas, who has battled a significant hip injury since March, took his physical with the Cavs on Friday. The physical reportedly gave Clevland a reason to be concerned that the injury might be more serious than initially thought.

Cleveland reportedly will seek further compensation based on Thomas’ hip, but the C’s are unlikely to give into the Cavs’ demands, according to The Vertical’s Chris Mannix.

Boston believes it was completely transparent w/Cleveland on IT's hip injury, per sources. Expect Celtics to strongly resist any sweetener. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) August 26, 2017

While the trade could be rescinded, that appears to be highly unlikely. Irving clearly wants to be anywhere but Cleveland, and the Celtics already have sold their fan base on him being a franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand. have to be thrilled to be getting an All-Star point guard, a 3-and-D wing player and the most coveted asset in the NBA in the Nets’ pick.

Who blinks first?

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images