NBA Rumors: Celtics Work Out Thomas Robinson, Sign Undrafted Forward

As they work to complete the Kyrie Irving trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics are keeping busy elsewhere.

With rebounding still an issue on the current roster, the Celtics worked out free agent forward Thomas Robinson on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wosnarowski. Furthermore, Wojnarowski also reported that the team agreed to a “partial guarantee” with undrafted Georgetown forward LJ Peak.

Sources: As Boston waits on finalization of Irving deal, free agent F/C Thomas Robinson working out at facility for possible roster spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 28, 2017

Sources: Undrafted Georgetown forward LJ Peak has agreed to partial guarantee with Boston. He'll likely spend time w/ Maine minor affiliate. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 28, 2017

Peak, who plays guard in addition to forward, likely is a mystery man to most fans. But Robinson is a different story.

A star during his three years with the Kansas Jayhawks, Robinson was drafted 5th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2012 NBA Draft. Since then, Robinson has played with the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and, most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout his five-year career, the 6-foot-10 journeyman has averaged just 4.88 points and 4.65 rebounds per game.

Despite being a Wasington, D.C. native, Robinson does have New England ties, as he played his high school ball at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images