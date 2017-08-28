Gerald Green Looking For Anyone With A Boat To Help Houston Flooding Recovery

Gerald Green is doing all he can to pitch in for his hometown, but he can’t do it alone.

The NBA veteran went live on Instagram and pleaded for “anybody in Houston (with) a boat” to help him in recovery efforts as the city continues its efforts to get everyone safe after horrific flooding in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey.

“I need somebody with a boat that can help me go out here and rescue people. There are a lot of people in danger in Houston,” he says in the video.

Later in the video, Green pleads: “We gotta get out there and go help these people out.”

See the video below, but be warned it does include some swearing that might not be considered safe for work.

Get at me ASAP! A post shared by Gerald Green (@g.green14) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

The 31-year-old is a Houston native and went to Gulf Shores Academy in the city where he eventually was drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 18th pick of the first round in 2005.

Green’s hardly the first Houston-area athlete to pitch in and certainly won’t be the last. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt started a fundraising effort Sunday, pledging to give $100,000 of his own money to help the cause. The Texans also pledged a sizeable donation, as other goodwill efforts — including a $1 million donation from Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots — are ongoing.

Even more help — both in rescue and relief efforts — likely will be needed, too. Forecasts call for even more rain as parts of the Texas coast could reach as much as 50 inches of rain for the duration of the storm.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images