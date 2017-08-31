Red Sox Notes: Boston Has Opportunity To Bury Yankees In AL East Race

A few days ago the Boston Red Sox were doomed and the New York Yankees were closing in fast for what was sure to be a brutal battle for the American League East crown. And now it could be all but over come Monday.

After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays, the Sox now hold a 5.5-game over the Yankees, tied for their largest lead of the season, and can take a stranglehold on the division with a strong showing in the Bronx this weekend.

Just two days ago, Boston’s lead was a mere 2.5 games and it was coming into Toronto on a season high four-game losing streak after being swept by the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

But the Red Sox used clutch hitting, dominant starting pitching and impressive defense to clobber the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, while the Yankees were swept away by the Cleveland Indians ahead of the four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

And the Yankees know how important the upcoming series is for their division title hopes.

"I'm not going to downplay the magnitude of this [Red Sox] series. It's a really important series for us." – Joe Girardi — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 31, 2017

Boston has lined its rotation up almost perfectly for a series that could all but punch their ticket to October, as Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound to open the series against CC Sabathia.

Sabathia has owned the Red Sox this season, as he is 3-0 with 0.90 ERA in three starts against Boston this season. But Rodriguez has been equally impressive against the Bronx Bombers in his career, tallying a 4-1 record with a 2.31 ERA in eight career starts.

Should the Red Sox finally solve Sabathia, they will send Doug Fister to the mound Friday with an opportunity to hand their two best pitchers a 7.5 game lead in the division, as he’ll be followed by Drew Pomeranz and Chris Sale. Fister struggled in his lone start against the Yankees this season, but he has been in control of late, going 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in August, including a one-hitter against the Cleveland Indians.

The weekend sets up to be a low-scoring affair, as both teams will send their two best pitchers to the hill. Pomeranz will square off with Masahiro Tanaka on Saturday, while Sale and Luis Severino will get the series finale Sunday.

The Red Sox head to New York with all the momentum and a chance to end the battle for the AL East just as it was about to begin. All they have to do is seize the moment.

Let’s take a look at more notes from Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

— The Red Sox are 19-8 since the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

— Boston has outscored opponents by 70 runs from the seventh inning on this year.

— Andrew Benintendi now has 18 home runs and 18 stolen bases, becoming the first rookie to join the 15/15 club since Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Yoenis Cespedes all accomplished the feat in 2012.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images