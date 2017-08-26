Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland ‘More Than Happy’ To Pitch In Loss Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox suffered a brutal 16-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night at Fenway Park, but there was one must-see moment for the Red Sox during the otherwise forgettable game.

First baseman Mitch Moreland pitched a scoreless ninth inning, as the Red Sox elected not to dip further into their heavily taxed bullpen.

And Moreland worked a scoreless inning with one strikeout in an impressive outing.

To hear Moreland discuss his effort on the mound, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thmbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images