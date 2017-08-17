Why Giancarlo Stanton Doubts Legitimacy Of Some MLB Home-Run Records

Giancarlo Stanton believes records — even tainted ones — are made to be broken.

The Miami Marlins slugger admitted Wednesday he doubts the legitimacy of the single-season home-run records that Babe Ruth set in 1927, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa topped in 1998, and Barry Bonds ultimately surpassed in 2001. Stanton agrees with those who consider Ruth’s record tainted because it came before Major League Baseball had integrated itself and Sosa’s, McGwire’s and Bonds’ marks to be blemished since they happened during baseball’s “steroid era,” according to The Miami Herald’s Andre C. Fernandez.

“Considering some things, I do,” Stanton said. “But at the same time, it doesn’t matter. The record is the record. But personally I think I do.”

However, Stanton accepts the 61 home runs Roger Maris hit in 1961 as legitimate.

“When you grow up watching all the old films of Babe Ruth and (Mickey) Mantle and those guys, 61 has always been that printed number as a kid,” Stanton said.

Stanton — who, interestingly enough, had Bonds as his hitting coach last year — already has 44 home runs this season and is on pace to hit 60. He’ll probably leave it up to future generations to determine how justifiable his 2017 body of work proves to be.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

