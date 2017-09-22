Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers Hilariously Sing Karaoke In Ridiculous Costumes

The Boston Red Sox are on the verge of clinching the American League East division thanks to some huge contributions from rookies Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers.

And the Red Sox veterans paid the rookies back for their hard work Wednesday when they had them dress up and sing karaoke on the team bus after Boston’s win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The costumes and performances were a sight to see.

Benintendi went with “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey, a tried and true karaoke staple. And he killed it.

SING IT BENNY SING IT MY MAN pic.twitter.com/UQFP5HBIIn — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 21, 2017

While Devers went with a Spanish song, and it looked like he had a case of stage fright.

Rafael Devers getting booed off the mic like B-Rabbit is a tough look. pic.twitter.com/IM4shicR1i — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 21, 2017

Hold on to that feeling, rookies.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images