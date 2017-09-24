Broncos Vs. Bills: Odds, Picks, Analysis For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Denver Broncos-Buffalo Bills Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

(-3) Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Broncos. Weird things have happened in Orchard Park the last few years, but I just don’t see where Buffalo finds the offense.

Ricky: Broncos. There’s no way Tyrod Taylor will have much luck against Denver’s “No Fly Zone” secondary. That means the Bills will need to establish the run, which is a tall order after the Broncos limited Ezekiel Elliott to eight yards on nine carries in Week 2.

Andre: Broncos. Tyrod Taylor was the most-sacked quarterback last season and he’s been sacked on nearly nine percent of pass plays this season (10th-highest). Now he’s going up against a ferocious Denver Broncos pass rush that was third in the NFL in sacks last year. The Broncos only allowed 4.2 yards per play against two elite offenses in the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. Something tells me Taylor is going to have a long day.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images