Canelo Vs. GGG Fight Live: Score, Highlights For Alvarez-Golovkin Bout

8 p.m. ET: Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have been on a collision course for years.

On Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the two freight trains will crash head-on in a 12-round superfight for GGG’s WBA, IBF and WBC middleweight titles. It’s the biggest matchup that boxing can offer, as Canelo and GGG are considered among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Canelo, a native of Mexico, carries a 49-1-1 (34 knockouts) record into the bout. The 27-year-old last defeated Julio Cesar Chavez via unanimous decision back in May. His only loss to this point came via majority decision against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013. Canelo has won seven consecutive fights since that lone defeat.

Golovkin, known by most as “GGG,” is a knockout artist from Kazakhstan. The 35-year-old owns a perfect 37-0 record, with 33 of his victories coming via KO. He last fought in March, stopping Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision in one of GGG’s few fights that didn’t end in a knockout.

Saturday night’s pay-per-view event is underway, with three undercard bouts on the PPV paving the way for the much-anticipated Canelo vs. GGG main event. Here are the other scheduled fights:

— Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (24-0, 13 KOs) vs. Rafael “Big Bang” Rivera (25-0-2, 16 KOs), featherweights

— Randy “El Matador” Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) and Diego De La Hoya (19-0, 9 KOs), super bantamweights

— Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) and Francisco Rojo (20-2, 13 KOs), lightweights

We’ll keep you updated right here throughout the evening on what’s going on at T-Mobile Arena, so stick around. Once the Canelo vs. GGG fight starts, we’ll provide round-by-round coverage, with our own scorecard, highlights and a roundup of what the experts are saying.

Now, let’s go!

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images