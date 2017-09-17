USC’s Sam Darnold Converts Insane TD Pass Vs. Texas To Close First Half

USC quarterback Sam Darnold is a top NFL prospect for good reason.
During the second quarter of Saturdays’ game between the the No. 4 Trojans and the Texas Longhorns, Darnold stood on his own 44-yard line with just a few seconds left in the first half. Then, the Heisman hopeful, sent scrambling from the pocket, unleashed a 56-yard touchdown pass to running back Ronald Jones II to give the Trojans a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Watch the epic play in the video below:
One of the most remarkable aspects of this play was the fact that it came just moments after Darnold threw a pick-six, which allowed Texas to tie the game.
What a series of events.
Sure, USC is relatively young and inexperienced, and it will be interesting to see how it matures as the season progresses. But with an offense this explosive, they can contend with any team in the country.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images
