Celtics’ Marcus Smart Looking Way More Athletic Ahead Of NBA Season

Marcus Smart apparently wasn’t kidding about transforming his body this offseason.

Earlier this month, the Boston Celtics guard told reporters he’d “lost 20 pounds” and become “more explosive. While he already was for more athletic than the average human being, Smart thus far in his career has been known as more of a bullish and bruising player, rather than a sleek, athletic freak.

Well, this picture tweeted by the Celtics on Thursday certainly will help change that narrative:

Jumping back into the swing of things ✈️ pic.twitter.com/7zodadYfnp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 14, 2017

Obviously, there’s a little bit of fancy camerawork going on here, as the absence of the floor definitely increases the wow-factor of Smart’s leap.

Still, he’s clearly more trim than the last time Celtics fans saw him.

Smart’s dedication this offseason is great news for the team, beyond the obvious reasons. With the additions of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, as well as Jaylen Brown’s potential ascent into the role of starting shooting guard for the 2017-18 season, Smart could’ve been discouraged over his position on the depth chart.

Instead, he’s apparently used the Celtics’ roster overhaul as motivation to take his game to a new level.

